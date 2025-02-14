Watson only played in six regular-season games in 2024, but he finished with 32 tackles (21 solo) and six pass breakups.

The cornerback missed the last 11 games of the regular season with a fractured fibula-tibia, but he returned for the playoffs and recorded five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed across three games. Watson also started six games as a rookie in 2022 and two more in 2023, but this was the first regular season in which he started every game he played in. The seventh-round pick in 2022 is entering the final year of his rookie deal.