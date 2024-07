The Chiefs placed Watson (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Watson appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury ahead of the start of training camp Sunday. He'll be eligible to come off the PUP list at any time through camp or the preseason, once healthy enough to practice. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick was a rotational contributor for Kansas City last season, but he now appears primed for a more pivotal role following the departure of L'Jarius Sneed.