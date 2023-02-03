Toney (ankle) didn't have a helmet at Friday's practice and was throwing a ball around with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) while the rest of the team warmed up, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Coach Andy Reid suggested Thursday that both Toney and Smith-Schuster have a chance to be ready for the Super Bowl, whereas Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is going for a second medical opinion and already been deemed unlikely to play. Toney presumably needs to return for at least one practice next week to be active for the Super Bowl against Philadelphia.