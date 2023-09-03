Sneed (knee) is "good to go" Thursday against the Lions, according to head coach Andy Reid, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Sneed has been limited in camp due to swelling in his knee, but it sounds like he should be ready Week 1. However, Reid added that they're still taking it "day-by-day," and that the 26-year-old is headed in the right direction, which seems to imply some question about his status still. A clearer view of Sneed's availability should be made available Monday when the team releases its injury report.