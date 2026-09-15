Delane (shoulder) should only miss minimal time as he recovers from the injury he suffered in Monday's 31-10 win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Delane picked off Bo Nix on Denver's opening drive. The cornerback's "Welcome to the NFL" moment was kinder than most, but it quickly flipped the other way as he was forced out of the game early with a shoulder issue. If the first-round rookie cannot heal enough to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton will likely start at outside cornerback for the Chiefs.