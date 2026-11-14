The Chiefs elevated Carter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Kenneth Walker (groin) ruled out and Jaydn Ott (hamstring) listed as questionable, the elevation of Carter gives the Chiefs additional depth in the backfield behind rookie fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson for Sunday's game against the Falcons. It will be Carter's first appearance of the regular season, and he'll face the team that he suited up for in 2025, when he logged nine carries for 60 yards across seven regular-season contests.