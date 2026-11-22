The Chiefs elevated Carter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Carter has been brought up from the practice squad for a second consecutive week to give the Chiefs more depth in the backfield in the absence of Kenneth Walker (groin). Carter operated as the Chiefs' RB2 behind rookie fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson in Week 10 against the Falcons, but the former's role could be limited to special-teams duties since Jaydn Ott (hamstring) has been cleared to return from a one-game absence.