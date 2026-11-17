Carter reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Carter was elevated to the active roster to operate as a reserve option behind Emmett Johnson in the backfield with starter Kenneth Walker (groin) and depth option Jadyn Ott (hamstring) unavailable for Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons. Carter rushed two times for six yards while playing eight snaps on offense, operating as the only other running back to play any offensive snaps behind Johnson (57). If Walker or Ott are sidelined in Week 11, Carter could be elevated again ahead of the team's matchup with Arizona.