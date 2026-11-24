Carter reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carter played only five snaps (three on offense, two on special teams) during the Chiefs' 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, when he returned one kickoff for 28 yards and logged a three-yard carry late in the fourth quarter. He operated as the Chiefs' RB3 behind Emmett Johnson and Jaydn Ott, and Carter could be elevated to the active roster on Thanksgiving Day against the Bills if Kenneth Walker (groin) is not cleared to play.