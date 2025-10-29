Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Fine day vs. Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolton recorded six tackles (one solo) during Monday's 28-7 win versus Washington.
Bolton has now racked up at least six total tackles in all but one of his games this season, keeping him well on pace for 100-plus on the year. He should have plenty more chances to make tackles in Week 9 against a run-heavy Buffalo offense.
