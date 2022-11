Kelce caught four of eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

The tight end led Kansas City in receiving yards by one over Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kelce was on the other end of Patrick Mahomes' only TD pass of the afternoon. It's his fifth touchdown in the last three games and his NFL-leading 12th of the season -- that's among all players, not just TEs. Kelce will look to extend his scoring streak to four games in Week 13 against the Bengals.