Kelce racked up 138 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions (13 targets) in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.

The Chiefs were uncharacteristically poor in the red zone, but Kelce was able to cash in on Patrick Mahomes' lone touchdown heave. The star tight end blew by the 1,000-yard marker for the fifth year in a row, and he is on pace to finish with double-digit touchdowns (eight through 12 games) for just the second time in his storied career. The 31-year-old continues to be one of the most consistent fantasy assets in the game with Mahomes under center, averaging numbers worthy of a WR1 with 6.8 receptions and 93.0 yards per game. Next Sunday's opponent, the Miami Dolphins, rank eighth against opposing tight ends, but the Broncos ranked ninth heading into Sunday's contest before Kelce annihilated them, confirming his matchup-proof status heading into Week 14.