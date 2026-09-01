The Ravens signed Moore to the practice squad Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Moore was unable to crack the Ravens' 53-man roster for the upcoming season, but he's opted to stick around on the practice squad of the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Moore appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Commanders last year, finishing with 11 catches (on 23 targets) for 207 yards and a touchdown and 157 yards on six kickoff returns. He would be a candidate for elevation to the main roster should the Ravens require another pass catcher or contributor on special teams.