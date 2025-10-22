The Dolphins signed Myarick to their practice squad Wednesday.

The 30-year-old from Temple was let go by the Dolphins in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he's since been brought back to the practice squad. Myarick's last in-game action came with the Giants in 2022, catching seven of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season contests. His signing adds depth to Miami's tight-end corps, with Darren Waller (pectoral) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.