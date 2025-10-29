Ferrell is slated to sign with San Francisco's practice squad, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Ferrell spent the offseason with Washington but was cut by the team prior to Week 1. He then inked with the Chargers' practice squad and was elevated Week 5 against the Commanders, making one assisted tackle, before being cut Oct. 14. The veteran defensive end now looks slated to provide depth for a 49ers defense that has already lost star playmakers Nick Bosa (knee - ACL) and Fred Warner (ankle) for the year.