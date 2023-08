The Packers waived Chrest on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Chrest was picked up by the Packers in July after being let go by the Steelers in June. He overcame a disclocated pinkie finger injury to play in Green Bay's final two preseason games and accumulated two catches for 14 yards. Once he clears waivers, Chrest will look for opportunities elsewhere or could opt to return to the Packers on their practice squad.