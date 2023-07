Chrest and the Packers have agreed to terms on a deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This move comes after Chrest had a successful tryout in Green Bay. The undrafted free agent was an All-WAC second-team selection during his final collegiate season at Sam Houston State. He recorded a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and will look to use that speed to his advantage and turn some heads in camp.