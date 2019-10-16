Toner (undisclosed) signed with the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Toner was waived by the Chargers with an injury settlement in early August but is good to rejoin the organization two months later. The 25-year-old has appeared in three games between the the Cardinals and Chargers since being drafted in the fifth round in 2016.

