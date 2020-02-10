Colt Anderson: Turns to coaching
Anderson was hired by the Bengals as an assistant wide receivers coach Monday, indicating his retirement as a player, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Anderson last played during the 2017 season when he suited up in five games for the Bills and recorded three tackles. The 34-year-old will aim to help the Bengals' rebuild.
