Colton Schmidt: Let go by Bills
The Bills released Schmidt on Tuesday.
Schmidt re-signed with the Bills in October after being let go just before the season kicked off, and now he's on the open market once again. The 28-year-old punter averaged a career-low 42.3 yards per punt and was replaced on the roster by Matt Darr.
