Gould (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Texans, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Gould was deemed limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice reports, but upgraded to a 'full' listing on Wednesday's practice estimate. That suggests that the WR has a solid chance of being available Thursday, but those in leagues deep enough to consider Gould in PPR formats will need to check his availability ahead of the Colts' 8:15 pm ET kickoff. Gould was listed as a starter for this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins alongside Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks, a contest in which he logged 32 of a possible 59 snaps on offense while catching two of his four targets for 28 yards.