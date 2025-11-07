Gould (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Colts' week of practice, Gould has a chance to suit up Sunday in Berlin. The second-year pro from Oregon State has primarily contributed on special teams this season, catching his lone target for three yards while recording 573 total return yards in eight appearances. If he's sidelined again in Week 10, Ashton Dulin and Josh Downs will likely operate as the Colts' top kick and punt returners, respectively.