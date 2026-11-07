Gould (concussion) does not have a designation for Sunday's matchup versus Dallas.

Gould missed Indianapolis' previous two games while in concussion protocol. However, he was a full practice participant throughout this week and has been cleared to suit up by an independent neurologist. Gould will likely return to his usual specialist role as a kickoff and punt returner, though he probably won't be involved much in the passing game given that he's logged just one offensive snap through six games this season.