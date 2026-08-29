Richardson completed seven of 10 passes for 80 yards without a touchdown or an interception in Saturday's 25-16 preseason loss to the Lions. He gained zero yards on his only carry.

The 2023 first-round pick got the start in the Colts' preseason finale and led the team to field goals on his first two drives, but Riley Leonard came on in the second quarter and produced Indy's only TD of the afternoon. Richardson did avoid committing any turnovers, but Saturday's performances didn't do much to clarify who will begin the season as Daniel Jones' backup.