The Colts aren't expected to activate Richardson (eye) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Texans, Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com report.

Richardson was cleared to resume practicing Dec. 18, but he's been nothing more than a limited participant over the past two weeks while he has yet to regain full vision in his right eye since fracturing an orbital bone Oct. 12. The third-year quarterback should continue to practice in some fashion this week, but the Colts plan to have Riley Leonard make his first NFL start in the season finale, while Philip Rivers will serve as the No. 2 signal-caller. Richardson will thus close the season having made just two brief appearances at the tail end of blowout wins in Weeks 3 and 5, and Indianapolis will most likely decline the pricey fifth-year team option on his rookie contract this offseason. The 23-year-old will still remain on the Colts' books through next season, however, and he could be a candidate to open 2026 as the team's starter with Daniel Jones (Achilles) headed for free agency and at risk of missing time to begin the campaign even if Indianapolis re-signs him. The Colts' plans at quarterback for 2026 should gain more clarity early on during the offseason.