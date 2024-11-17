Richardson completed 20 of 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and two touchdowns while fumbling twice and losing one.

Richardson was reinstated as the starter after Joe Flacco started the Colts' previous two games. The time to watch from the bench benefited Richardson, as he set a season high in passing yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs in the fourth quarter. Richardson's ability to make plays with his legs has never been in doubt, and that was on display on his touchdown runs of two yards in the second quarter and four yards in the fourth. The latter rushing score put the Colts up 28-27 with 46 seconds remaining and held up as the game-winning touchdown. Richardson will remain the starter in Week 12 against the Lions.