Richardson (eye) will not be activated from injured reserve this week and is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans.

Richardson is still having vision impairments after suffering a fractured orbital bone Oct. 12. He had his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 18 but has only been a limited participant in practice the past couple weeks. After making 11 starts in 2024, Richardson lost his starting job to Daniel Jones over the summer, and the Colts then turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers in Week 15 in an attempt to save the season. Richardson made just two appearances in 2025, completing one of two passes for nine yards. He "rushed" four times for negative-one yard via kneel-downs. Richardson's future in Indianapolis will be a discussion point this upcoming offseason.