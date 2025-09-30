Johnson was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad by the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson will head to Indianapolis after spending the first few weeks of the season with Dallas, failing to record any stats while playing 18 snaps on special teams in Week 1. The 26-year-old has compiled 14 total tackles (six solo) over 21 games in his five-year NFL career, and he'll provide the Colts with an additional depth option behind Zaire Franklin at middle linebacker.