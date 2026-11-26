Curry underwent surgery to repair a ligament tear in his wrist earlier this week and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.

Curry was placed on the Colts' injured reserve Tuesday, and head coach Shane Steichen informed reporters Wednesday that the rookie sixth-rounder's wrist injury was severe enough for him to require season-ending surgery. Curry will end his first NFL campaign with 26 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across 11 regular-season games. His absence means Carl Lawson, Jaylahn Tuimoloau and George Gumbs are all in line for more rotational snaps at defensive end.