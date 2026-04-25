The Colts selected Curry in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

If the NFL Draft were just a matter of selecting the most productive college football players, then Curry (6-foot-3, 257 pounds) would have gone much earlier than this. It's almost puzzling that Curry could lead the 2025 Buckeyes defense in tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (11.0) and still fall this far in the draft, especially given all the other star-level talent boasted by the Buckeyes defense. Curry was a backup for his first three years at Ohio State, however, and his short arms (30 and 1/8 inches) might leave him less effective at shedding blocks than he was at the college level. Some great collegiate players just don't really translate to the pro level due to lack of athletic traits, and Curry's grades on that front are poor enough that he likely projects as a backup in the NFL.