Kelly completed 16 of 21 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Bears. He added 34 rushing yards on two carries.

Kelly started this one and was allowed to strut his stuff. He mostly performed well and tossed a 46-yard touchdown to Deon Cain in the second quarter, but Kelly found the wrong Deon on his interception and had it returned 91 yards for a touchdown the other way by Deon Bush. His competition with Phillip Walker is suddenly under a lot more scrutiny, as they're now vying for the backup job behind Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck abruptly announced his retirement.