Allen (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Allen was unable to play against the Vikings in Week 7 due to an ankle injury, but his full practice designation Wednesday indicates that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The rookie second-rounder has served in a rotational role so far this season, but James Boyd of The Athletic relays that Allen is expected to step into a starting role moving forward, which could mean less defensive snaps for Bryce Boettcher (groin) and Jaylon Carlies.