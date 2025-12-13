The Colts elevated Owen from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Anthony Gould (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest, so Owen will serve as Indy's fifth wide receiver behind Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Laquon Treadwell. Gould is also the primary kick returner and punt returner for the Colts, so, in his absence, Owen might see action in those roles. This marks Owen's first practice-squad elevation of the season, leaving two more opportunities for him to be elevated this year.