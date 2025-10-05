Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for two yards in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.

Jones' solid, efficient stat line was a fitting microcosm of what's come to define his body of work early in his Colts tenure, as the veteran signal-caller once again turned in a mistake-free effort that complemented the exploits of Jonathan Taylor and the defense perfectly. Jones worked with a tight circle of five targets overall, tossing his pair of touchdowns to Tyler Warren (11 yards) and Michael Pittman (four yards). Jones has completed a sharp 71.3 percent of his passes and posted a 6:2 TD:INT through his first five games at the helm of Indianapolis' offense, and he's added another three scores on the ground. Jones next takes aim at the Cardinals' defense in a Week 6 home clash.