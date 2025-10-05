Colts' Daniel Jones: Another efficient effort in win
Jones completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for two yards in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.
Jones' solid, efficient stat line was a fitting microcosm of what's come to define his body of work early in his Colts tenure, as the veteran signal-caller once again turned in a mistake-free effort that complemented the exploits of Jonathan Taylor and the defense perfectly. Jones worked with a tight circle of five targets overall, tossing his pair of touchdowns to Tyler Warren (11 yards) and Michael Pittman (four yards). Jones has completed a sharp 71.3 percent of his passes and posted a 6:2 TD:INT through his first five games at the helm of Indianapolis' offense, and he's added another three scores on the ground. Jones next takes aim at the Cardinals' defense in a Week 6 home clash.