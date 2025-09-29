Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams.

Jones continued to operate the Colts' offense efficiently, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt with three completions of more than 20 yards. He also earned a second touchdown on a 76-yard connection with Adonia Mitchell, but Mitchell nullified that by fumbling through the end zone for a touchback. Jones also made some mistakes of his own, throwing two interceptions on underthrown deep passes -- the latter of which came late in the game as the Colts were trying to tie the game. Jones has now passed for at least 250 yards in three of four games this season, though he has only one score in consecutive contests.