Giddens (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons in Berlin.

Giddens will be in street clothes for the second straight game while the Colts go with Tyler Goodson and Ameer Abdullah as their backup options behind starting running back Jonathan Taylor. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Kansas State had suited up in each of Indianapolis' first eight games, carrying 18 times for 66 yards (3.7 average) while failing to record any receptions on two targets.