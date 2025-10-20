Giddens didn't receive a carry or target while playingthree snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.

Giddens appears to have been bypassed by Ameer Abdullah for the No. 2 spot out of the backfield behind Jonathan Taylor. Abdullah played five snaps and had two carries for 19 yards, including a rush early in the third quarter. The Colts will eventually get Tyler Goodson (groin) back from injury, which could push Giddens further down the depth chart.