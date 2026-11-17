Giddens played two offensive snaps and didn't show up on the box score otherwise during the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Giddens barely saw the field during Sunday's win, and his two offensive snaps were well behind fellow running backs Jonathan Taylor (40) and Seth McGowan (17). Giddens -- a fifth-round pick fo the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft -- has seen little playing time since making his 2026 regular-season debut in Week 8 against the Jaguars. His role will likely stay minimal for Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday.