Colts' DJ Giddens: Nursing hamstring injury

Giddens did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

It's unclear when Giddens tweaked his hamstring, but it jeopardizes his chances of participating in Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots on Tuesday, as well as Thursday's preseason opener against New England. The 2025 fifth-rounder entered training camp as the RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor, so an extended absence for Giddens would free up reps for rookie sixth-rounder Seth McGowan and Ulysses Bentley.