Speed agreed on a two-year contract to remain with the Colts on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Indianpolis' fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has steadily increased his production every season, and Speed set a career high with 63 tackles in 2022 while also notching the first sack of his career. Speed will likely be slated for a similar part-time role on the Indianapolis defense in 2023.