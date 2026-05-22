Texans' E.J. Speed: Needs surgery for quad injury

Speed partially tore his quadriceps and quad tendon during training and will have surgery next week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Speed was injured while lifting weights. He's expected to need at least three months after surgery before he can begin rehab, so it's almost certain that the veteran linebacker will miss a significant portion of the upcoming season, though the expectation is that he'll be able to return at some point during the campaign. Speed started nine of the 16 regular-season games in which he played for Houston last season and also was a contributor on special teams. Jake Hansen (chest), Jamal Hill, Marte Mapu and Jake Hummel along with rookie draft picks Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher are candidates to get significant defensive snaps in Speed's absence.