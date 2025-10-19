Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Elevated for first time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts elevated Treadwell to the active roster Saturday.
Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, leaving the Colts shorthanded at wide receiver. Treadwell has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad, with this elevation marking his first of the year.
More News
-
Laquon Treadwell: Lands on Colts' practice squad•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Doesn't make 53-man roster•
-
Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Standout effort in preseason finale•
-
Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Signs futures deal with Colts•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Placed back on practice squad•
-
Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Elevated for Week 13•