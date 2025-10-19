default-cbs-image
The Colts elevated Treadwell to the active roster Saturday.

Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, leaving the Colts shorthanded at wide receiver. Treadwell has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad, with this elevation marking his first of the year.

