Ryan completed five of seven passes for 59 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for 11 yards in the Colts' 27-10 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The Colts' first two possessions gained all of 18 yards across eight plays, so Ryan was back out there for a third series, which culminated in a Deon Jackson one-yard rushing touchdown. The veteran quarterback was instrumental in the downfield march with three straight completions of 26, four and 17 yards to open the drive, affording him some momentum heading into preparations for the regular-season road opener against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 11.