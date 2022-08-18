Ryan won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

After completing six of 10 passes for 58 yards in the Colts' preseason opener, Ryan may have to wait until Week 1 at Houston for his next shot to take the field. He'll likely have Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce as his top three wide receivers, with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the backfield and Mo Alie-Cox starting at tight end. It isn't a dominant group of pass catchers by any means, but Ryan does have one of the best backfields and one of the best O-lines in the league. It's certainly a better situation than the mess he dealt with in Atlanta last year, with the downside being that the's now a year older (37).