Blackmon tallied five tackles (four solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, in Sunday's 31-27 victory versus the Cardinals.

Blackmon's pickoff came as Arizona was pushing to score, as he intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the Colts' four-yard line early in the second quarter. He took the ball nine yards after the INT, and Indianapolis gradually tromped 87 yards downfield to get into the end zone. Blackmon has notched an interception in consecutive weeks, which has coincided with him stepping into a near-every-down role while the team has managed injuries.