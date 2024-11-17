Pittman caught five of eight targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

Pittman was more involved in his return from a one-game absence due to a back injury, which was preceded by a pair of one-catch performances. He has been eclipsed as the top option in the Colts passing game by Josh Downs, who had a touchdown catch among his team-high 84 receiving yards Sunday. Up next for Pittman is a Week 12 home game against a Detroit defense that has allowed plenty of yardage to wide receivers, in part because the 9-1 Lions have spent the vast majority of their season playing from ahead.