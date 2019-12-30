Play

Alie-Cox signed a one-year extension with the Colts on Monday.

Alie-Cox caught his only target for 15 yards in the season finale and finished 2019 with eight catches for 93 yards while mostly working as a reserve tight end. The 26-year-old appeared in all 16 games this season and currently lines up as the No. 2 tight end for 2020 behind Jack Doyle, since Eric Ebron (ankle) is headed for free agency.

