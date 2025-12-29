Alie-Cox caught all three of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Through the Colts' first 14 games this season, Alie-Cox had caught just five of 11 targets for 59 yards. However, in the team's last two games, the VCU product has secured all five of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown, suggesting his role in Indianapolis' offense may be expanding. He's expected to operate as the Colts' No. 2 tight end in the Week 18 matchup against the Texans.