Colts' Nick Cross: Begins running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (hip) did not practice Wednesday, but he could be seen running and doing change-of-direction drills, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Cross missed practice last week and didn't play in Saturday's preseason game. He'll likely be held out of the final preseason game, but is making progress to be ready for the start of the regular season. The 2022 second-round pick broke out with 146 total tackles (87 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble while playing all 17 regular-season games in 2024.
