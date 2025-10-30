Colts' Nick Cross: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (shoulder) logged a full practice session Thursday.
Cross sat out Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but his return to full participation one day later suggests that the issue was minor. With that in mind, Cross should be good to take on his usual starting safety role Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Working through shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Just three tackles vs. Tennessee•
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Picks off Herbert in Week 7 win•
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Produces five stops in Week 6•
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Seven stops in win•
-
Colts' Nick Cross: Monster tackling effort Week 4•